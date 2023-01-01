2021 Nissan Rogue

Sale $40,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 1 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10085049

10085049 Stock #: F55BTM

F55BTM VIN: JN8AT3DD6MW310560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White 2-Tone pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 24,149 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter 5.604 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs) 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver adjustable seat w/memory, driver power lumbar, 4-way power passenger seat and driver/passenger seat back pocket Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features null Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control 2 USBs Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio Radio: Bose w/10 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" audio screen handsfree text messaging assistant Siri Eyes free and Wi-Fi hotspot Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.