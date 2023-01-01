$35,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23508
- Mileage 76,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, AWD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Super Black Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
