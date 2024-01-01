$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum AWD - FULLY LOADED!! Rmt Start!!
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum AWD - FULLY LOADED!! Rmt Start!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,250KM
VIN JN8AT3DD9MW307345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic/ Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10375WAV
- Mileage 75,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC NISSAN ROGUE PLATINUM AWD *** FULLY LOADED!! *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TAN LEATHER INTERIOR *** REMOTE START, 9.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, NISSAN 360 SAFETY SHIELD!! *** Introducing the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum- the pinnacle of sophistication and innovation in the compact SUV Segment! Designed for those who demand the very best, the Rogue Platinum combines luxurious comfort with advanced technology and exceptional performance. The 2021 Rogue Platinum Boasts a bold and modern exterior with sleek lines, a distinctive V-Motion grille, and striking LED headlights that command attention on every road. Its premium design is matched by an equally impressive interior, where high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship create an atmosphere of refined elegance. Step inside to discover a world of luxury with features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Heated Rear Seats......Tan Semi-Aniline Leather Interior......9.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......AM/FM Radio......NISSAN CONNECT......BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM......Nissan Door To Door NAVIGATION w/ PREMIUM TRAFFIC......USB A & C Input......WiFi Hotspot......PROPILOT ASSIST w/ NAVI-LINK......Digital Dashboard w/ Fully Digital Gauges......REMOTE START......HEADS UP DISPLAY......WIRELESS CHARGER......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......Reverse Camera......NISSAN SAFETY SHIELD 360......Intelligent Forward Collision Warning......Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection......LANE DEPARTURE WARNING......Blind Spot Warning......Rear Cross Traffic Alert......Rear Automatic Braking......Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention......Intelligent Lane Intervention......Intelligent Around View Monitor......Front, Rear and Side Sonar System......Traffic Sign Recognition......Intelligent Driver Alertness......High Beam Assist......LED HEADLIGHTS w/ LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS......LED Taillights......LED Fog Lights......Interior Accent Lighting......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL......Motion Activated Liftgate......Divide-N-Hide Cargo System......ROOF RAILS......2.5L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......19 INCH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS!!
This vehicle comes with only 75,250 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 Nissan Rogue