2021 Nissan Rogue

124,392 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,392KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BA8MC779523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24431
  • Mileage 124,392 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Nissan Rogue