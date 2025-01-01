Menu
AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | Wireless Phone Charger Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. As a one-owner, accident-free vehicle, it offers peace of mind and exceptional value. With only 78,971 km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures. Key Features: - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience - ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance - Head-up display for enhanced safety and convenience - 19 aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish stance - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months - 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today. Whether youre ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV thats perfect for Canadian roads and your lifestyle. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2021 Nissan Rogue

79,041 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | Wireless Phone Charger
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. As a one-owner, accident-free vehicle, it offers peace of mind and exceptional value. With only 78,971 km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures.

Key Features:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance
- Head-up display for enhanced safety and convenience
- 19" aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish stance
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today. Whether you're ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV that's perfect for Canadian roads and your lifestyle.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

odometer
Nappa leather seat trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 USBs
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
Radio: Bose w/10 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" audio screen
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
handsfree text messaging assistant
Siri Eyes free and Wi-Fi hotspot
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

