2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Accident Free | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,041 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | ProPILOT | Wireless Phone Charger
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum. As a one-owner, accident-free vehicle, it offers peace of mind and exceptional value. With only 78,971 km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures.
Key Features:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance
- Head-up display for enhanced safety and convenience
- 19" aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish stance
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today. Whether you're ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of driving a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV that's perfect for Canadian roads and your lifestyle.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Nissan
