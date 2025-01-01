$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV | CarPlay | Heated Seats+Steering | Moonroof
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV | CarPlay | Heated Seats+Steering | Moonroof
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Forward Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, 18\"\" Aluminum Alloy Wheels.AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with XtronicHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Nissan Rogue please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
+ taxes & licensing
204-560-6292