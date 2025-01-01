Menu
AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Moonroof Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. With only 49,211 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge features for the discerning driver. Key Highlights: - Advanced ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving - Stunning head-up display for enhanced safety - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade - 360-degree Aerial View Camera System - Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range - 19 aluminum alloy wheels for a bold stance - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV packed with technology and comfort. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Rogue Platinum firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits in this exceptional Nissan Rogue! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2021 Nissan Rogue

49,211 KM

$31,491

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Stock # F6EAHG

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$31,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,211KM
VIN JN8AT3DD0MW307198

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6EAHG
  • Mileage 49,211 KM

AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Moonroof
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. With only 49,211 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge features for the discerning driver.

Key Highlights:
- Advanced ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- Stunning head-up display for enhanced safety
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range
- 19" aluminum alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV packed with technology and comfort. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Rogue Platinum firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits in this exceptional Nissan Rogue!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 USBs
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
Radio: Bose w/10 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9" audio screen
handsfree text messaging assistant
Siri Eyes free and Wi-Fi hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$31,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2021 Nissan Rogue