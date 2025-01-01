$31,491+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$31,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6EAHG
- Mileage 49,211 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Moonroof
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. With only 49,211 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge features for the discerning driver.
Key Highlights:
- Advanced ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- Stunning head-up display for enhanced safety
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range
- 19" aluminum alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV packed with technology and comfort. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Rogue Platinum firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits in this exceptional Nissan Rogue!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3490