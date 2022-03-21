2021 Nissan Rogue

$44,010 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8789024

8789024 Stock #: F4KK3W

F4KK3W VIN: JN8AT3DD9MW307491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,102 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 899# Maximum Payload Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter 5.604 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park, Defroster and Manual Blind Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera Emergency Sos Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

