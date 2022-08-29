Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

17,851 KM

Details Description Features

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD | ProPLOT | Wirless charger | Memory seats

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD | ProPLOT | Wirless charger | Memory seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9299158
  2. 9299158
$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

17,851KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9299158
  Stock #: F4V3NN
  VIN: JN8AT3DD2MW311205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,851 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter
5.604 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs)
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera
Emergency Sos
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary audio input jack
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

