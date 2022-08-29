Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

16,258 KM

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Premium PKG | ProPILOT | Leather | 360 Camera | Moonroof

SV Premium PKG | ProPILOT | Leather | 360 Camera | Moonroof

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

16,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9299167
  • Stock #: F4V3W9
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB1MC742774

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,258 KM

INCOMING UNIT
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter
5.604 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs)
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" centre meter colour display, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, 2 USBs, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, handsfree...
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" centre meter colour display
A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 USBs
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
handsfree te
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist

