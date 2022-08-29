2021 Nissan Rogue

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 5 , 3 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9307798

9307798 Stock #: F4V3AF

F4V3AF VIN: 5N1AT3BB5MC746620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 5,376 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter 5.604 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs) 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Heated Steering Wheel Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Power Options Power Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Black Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" centre meter colour display, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, 2 USBs, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, handsfree... Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" centre meter colour display A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control 2 USBs Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio handsfree te Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist

