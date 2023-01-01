$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Nissan Rogue
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,079KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9968690
- Stock #: WC23098
- VIN: 5N1AT3BB9MC688933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # WC23098
- Mileage 28,079 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5