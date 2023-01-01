2021 Nissan Sentra

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 8 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10447221

10447221 Stock #: F58YDK

F58YDK VIN: 3N1AB8CV7MY311900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,815 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 46.9 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.25 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim Wheels: 16" Alloy Tires: 205/60R16 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 tweeters in a-pillar, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes-Free/Google ass... Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour display w/multi-touch control 2 tweeters in a-pillar 12-volt DC power outlet and 1 USB port and aux-in

