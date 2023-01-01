$27,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR Manual Transmission | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$27,991
- Listing ID: 9497731
- Stock #: F4WTAN
- VIN: 3N1AB8DV2MY241611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Sport Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Dual Zone Auto Temp Control
- 8" Touch-Screen Display
- Sport Rear Design
- Contrast Orange Stitching
Safety Features
- RearView Monitor
- Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Emergency Braking
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
