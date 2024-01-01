Menu
Which of course includes the balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! This will be a great buyer for Owner 2. Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Porsche Cayenne

21,473 KM

$69,889

+ tax & licensing
Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

21,473KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Which of course includes the balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! This will be a great buyer for Owner 2.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
75 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic
Engine: 3.0L Turbo V6 w/Direct Fuel Injection
GVWR: 2,830 kgs
845.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Warn and Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna

