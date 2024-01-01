$69,889+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
V6 AWD | Local One Owner Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$69,889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5GECK
- Mileage 21,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Which of course includes the balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! This will be a great buyer for Owner 2.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
