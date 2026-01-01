2021 Porsche Cayenne

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Local, one owner and includes a winter tire package as well. Call for details or a walk around video! Our only one to offer. If youre looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers Porsche performance in a practical package, this 2021 Cayenne deserves your attention. With low kilometres on the odometer, a winter tire package already included, and a proven 3.0L engine paired with AWD, this is a smart buy for drivers who demand more from their vehicle. - Low kilometres (48,915 km at trade) well-maintained and plenty of life ahead - Local vehicle with winter tire package included ready for year-round driving in Manitoba - 3.0L engine with full-time all-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission - Jet Black Metallic exterior over a black interior a clean, timeless combination - Built-in navigation for confident, connected driving - Heated seats to keep you comfortable through the coldest months - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort front and centre - Back-up camera and proximity key for added convenience every day Ready to experience this Cayenne for yourself? Contact our team at Jaguar Winnipeg with any questions, book an appointment for a test drive, or get started on your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com. Were here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Porsche Cayenne

48,915 KM

Details Description Features

$57,889

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Base Available Late May

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14144176

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Base Available Late May

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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$57,889

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,915KM
VIN WP1AA2AY2MDA01990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7J5DR
  • Mileage 48,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner and includes a winter tire package as well. Call for details or a walk around video! Our only one to offer.
If you're looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers Porsche performance in a practical package, this 2021 Cayenne deserves your attention. With low kilometres on the odometer, a winter tire package already included, and a proven 3.0L engine paired with AWD, this is a smart buy for drivers who demand more from their vehicle.

- Low kilometres (48,915 km at trade) well-maintained and plenty of life ahead
- Local vehicle with winter tire package included ready for year-round driving in Manitoba
- 3.0L engine with full-time all-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission
- Jet Black Metallic exterior over a black interior a clean, timeless combination
- Built-in navigation for confident, connected driving
- Heated seats to keep you comfortable through the coldest months
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort front and centre
- Back-up camera and proximity key for added convenience every day

Ready to experience this Cayenne for yourself? Contact our team at Jaguar Winnipeg with any questions, book an appointment for a test drive, or get started on your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com. We're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$57,889

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Porsche Cayenne