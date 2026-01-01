$57,889+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
Base Available Late May
2021 Porsche Cayenne
Base Available Late May
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$57,889
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7J5DR
- Mileage 48,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner and includes a winter tire package as well. Call for details or a walk around video! Our only one to offer.
If you're looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers Porsche performance in a practical package, this 2021 Cayenne deserves your attention. With low kilometres on the odometer, a winter tire package already included, and a proven 3.0L engine paired with AWD, this is a smart buy for drivers who demand more from their vehicle.
- Low kilometres (48,915 km at trade) well-maintained and plenty of life ahead
- Local vehicle with winter tire package included ready for year-round driving in Manitoba
- 3.0L engine with full-time all-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission
- Jet Black Metallic exterior over a black interior a clean, timeless combination
- Built-in navigation for confident, connected driving
- Heated seats to keep you comfortable through the coldest months
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort front and centre
- Back-up camera and proximity key for added convenience every day
Ready to experience this Cayenne for yourself? Contact our team at Jaguar Winnipeg with any questions, book an appointment for a test drive, or get started on your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com. We're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030