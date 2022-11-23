Menu
2021 Porsche Cayenne

16,000 KM

Details Description

$129,800

+ tax & licensing
$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Porsche Cayenne

2021 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid AWD w/ 455HP!! Htd & A/C Massage Seats!!

2021 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid AWD w/ 455HP!! Htd & A/C Massage Seats!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432549
  • Stock #: SCV8149
  • VIN: WP1AE2AY5MDA24930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8149
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULL PROFESSIONAL FRONT END PAINT PROTECTION FILM!! *** ONLY 16,000 KILOMETERS & NO LUXURY TAX!! *** VALVED SPORT EXHAUST + SPORT CHRONO w/ PERFORMANCE START + ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF + HEATED, COOLED, AND MASSAGING FRONT SEATS!! *** 10-SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM + PORSCHE SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS + LARGE MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM w/ APPLE CARPLAY! *** Absolutely stunning package LOADED with performance and luxury options!! 0-60MPH comes in only 5 seconds flat!! Achieve an impressive 46MPGe and drive up to 17 Miles on electric power alone!! Enjoy 5 DIFFERENT TYPES OF MASSAGE with your choice of heated or cooled seats depending on the season!! Unmatched PORSCHE BUILD QUALITY is evident here and has to be seen to be truly appreciated!! The LARGE TOUCHSCREEN offers ENDLESS CUSTOMIZATION to fit your driving preferences and passenger needs!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES 21-INCH PORSCHE WHEELS & SUMMER PERFORMANCE TIRES. A FULL SECOND SET OF PORSCHE ALLOY WHEELS W/ WINTER TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST. NEW MSRP $4,000, WILL SELL FOR $2,000.

This 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, All-Weather mats, and the balance of PORSCHE FACTORY WARRANTY!! Only 16,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $129,800 with NO LUXURY TAX!! Financing and extended warranty is available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

