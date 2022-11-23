$129,800+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid AWD w/ 455HP!! Htd & A/C Massage Seats!!
Location
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
16,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432549
- Stock #: SCV8149
- VIN: WP1AE2AY5MDA24930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV8149
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE NOTE: ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES 21-INCH PORSCHE WHEELS & SUMMER PERFORMANCE TIRES. A FULL SECOND SET OF PORSCHE ALLOY WHEELS W/ WINTER TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST. NEW MSRP $4,000, WILL SELL FOR $2,000.
This 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, All-Weather mats, and the balance of PORSCHE FACTORY WARRANTY!! Only 16,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $129,800 with NO LUXURY TAX!! Financing and extended warranty is available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5