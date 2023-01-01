Menu
2021 Porsche Macan

9,456 KM

Details Description Features

$84,448

+ tax & licensing
$84,448

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 Porsche Macan

2021 Porsche Macan

GTS Premium Plus | Hitch

2021 Porsche Macan

GTS Premium Plus | Hitch

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$84,448

+ taxes & licensing

9,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10065798
  • Stock #: F54NMM
  • VIN: WP1AG2A59MLB52268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free!
- Porsche Entry and Drive
- Seat Ventilation
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Bose Surround Sound System
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- Reversing Camera and Surround View
- LED Matrix Design Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
75 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 4.13
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
670.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6
GVWR: 2,580 kgs (5,689 lbs)

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Wheels w/Locks
Black Bodyside Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: AM/FM radio, voice control system, online navigation module, high-resolution 10.9-inch colour touchscreen, audio interfaces, SiriusXM, 150-watt sound package plus w/10 speakers, mobile phone preparati...

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Voice Control System
Mobile Phone Preparation
Porsche Car Connect
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wireless Internet Access
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
audio interfaces
Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: AM/FM radio
online navigation module
high-resolution 10.9-inch colour touchscreen
150-watt sound package plus w/10 speakers
Connect Plus w/LTE telephone module w/SIM card reader
MP3 compatibility and wireless Apple CarPlay including Siri

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

