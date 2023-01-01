$84,448+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2021 Porsche Macan
GTS Premium Plus | Hitch
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$84,448
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10065798
- Stock #: F54NMM
- VIN: WP1AG2A59MLB52268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 9,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free!
- Porsche Entry and Drive
- Seat Ventilation
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Bose Surround Sound System
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- Reversing Camera and Surround View
- LED Matrix Design Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
