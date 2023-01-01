2021 Porsche Macan

$84,448 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 4 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10065798

10065798 Stock #: F54NMM

F54NMM VIN: WP1AG2A59MLB52268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 9,456 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 75 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 4.13 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Regenerative Alternator 92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher Full-Time All-Wheel 670.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 GVWR: 2,580 kgs (5,689 lbs) Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Wheels w/Locks Black Bodyside Insert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: AM/FM radio, voice control system, online navigation module, high-resolution 10.9-inch colour touchscreen, audio interfaces, SiriusXM, 150-watt sound package plus w/10 speakers, mobile phone preparati... Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Voice Control System Mobile Phone Preparation Porsche Car Connect SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Wireless Internet Access Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake audio interfaces Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: AM/FM radio online navigation module high-resolution 10.9-inch colour touchscreen 150-watt sound package plus w/10 speakers Connect Plus w/LTE telephone module w/SIM card reader MP3 compatibility and wireless Apple CarPlay including Siri

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.