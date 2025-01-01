$69,353+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
GTS No Accidents | Pano Roof
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$69,353
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F67YGD
- Mileage 42,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Macan GTS with no accidents, does it get better than that? Great color and the only one we have to offer! A must see.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Porsche Macan GTS. This stunning SUV combines power and elegance, perfect for those who demand the best in automotive engineering.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Powerful 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 engine
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
- Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior
- Sport heated leather/metal-look steering wheel
- Power sunroof for open-air driving
- Advanced safety features including Lane Departure Warning
- ParkAssist front and rear parking sensors
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of the Porsche Macan GTS for yourself. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Macan GTS now and elevate your driving experience.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the exterior blue is darker shade than shown. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
