$38,800+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Night Edition - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, Diff Locker
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
59,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT2MG708871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9475
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SHARP 4X4 HEMI RAM 1500 NIGHT EDITION... $15,000.00 IN UPGRADES! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS, HEATED STEERING, SPORT CONSOLE, REMOTE START!! *** SPORT HOOD, BIG SCREEN, CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, TONNEAU COVER, LOCKING DIFF!! *** Loaded up with over $15,000.00 IN UPGRADES including a SPRAY-IN BEDLINER......TONNEAU COVER......Matte Black SIDE STEPS......Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)......The Sub-Zero Package, perfect for our northern climate brings on a HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......FACTORY REMOTE START......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......10 Way Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls......Night Edition includes features like an 8.4 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......Wi Fi Hotspot......Blackout Badging......Colour-Matched Bumpers......DUAL EXHAUST......Gloss Black Grille......Sport Performance Hood......LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL......BACKUP CAMERA......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Sport Bucket Seats & Console......Flat Load Rear Floor......5.7L HEMI V8......8 Speed Automatic Transmission......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD w/ Lock......Factory Tow Package w/ 4 Pin and 7 Pin Connectors......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Optional 18 INCH MAYHEM WHEEL & 35-INCH ALL-TERRAIN TIRE PACKAGE available (pictured)!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET. This vehicle currently has an open (transferable) claim with MPI for hail which will be processed at no charge to the buyer.
This Four-Wheel Drive Hemi Ram comes with all original Books and Manuals, Remote Start key Fob, and balance of Dodge FACTORY WARRANTY! Only 59,000kms, and now sale priced at just $38,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 RAM 1500