Dealer permit #5686

2021 RAM 1500

110,425 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

12156501

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,425KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT0MN611120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2021 RAM 1500