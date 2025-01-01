Menu
2021 RAM 1500

34,950 KM

$114,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

TRX 5.99% O.A.C | Full PPF | One Owner | Local |

12477163

2021 RAM 1500

TRX 5.99% O.A.C | Full PPF | One Owner | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$114,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,950KM
VIN 1C6SRFU94MN753847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: LT325/65R18D All Terrain
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

