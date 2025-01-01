Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 RAM 1500

67,588 KM

Details

$57,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Limited | No Accidents | One Owner | Panorama |

13276808

2021 RAM 1500

Limited | No Accidents | One Owner | Panorama |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$57,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,588KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT8MN720341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Spray-in Bed Liner
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

