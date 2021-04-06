2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 3 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6952093

6952093 Stock #: 21210A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10,336 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Maximum Steel Metallic Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator 18" Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Satin Chrome Key Fob NIGHT EDITION -inc: Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Black Exterior Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Tow Hoo... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Aluminum Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audi...

