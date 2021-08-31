Menu
2021 RAM 1500

10,323 KM

Details Description Features

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
Sport w/Sunroof & 12" Screen *Low KM*

Sport w/Sunroof & 12" Screen *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

10,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Get noticed in this stunning Hydro Blue Pearl Ram! Very low KM and all the good options that aren't currently available on the new Ram's! This 1 owner 2021 Ram 1500 4x4 just arrived with the spacious Crew Cab in eye catching Sport trim! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of desirable options including: * Panoramic Sunroof * 12 Inch Touchscreen w/Navigation * Harmon Kardon 19 Speaker Sound System * Heated & Ventilated Leather Seating * 22 Inch Rims * Power Running Boards * Remote Start & Heated Steering Wheel * Anti-Spin Rear Differential * Apple Car play & Android Auto * Power Adjustable Pedals * Trailer Hitch * Black Side Steps * Tonneau Cover * Sport Performance Hood * Spray-In Bedliner * Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Path Detection * Bed Utility Group w/Deployable Bed Step * Comfort & Convenience Group w/Heated Rear Seats & Wireless Charging *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Security Alarm 115V Rear Aux...
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Remote Tailgate Release Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 5-Year...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

