Get noticed in this stunning Hydro Blue Pearl Ram! Very low KM and all the good options that aren't currently available on the new Ram's! This 1 owner 2021 Ram 1500 4x4 just arrived with the spacious Crew Cab in eye catching Sport trim! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of desirable options including: * Panoramic Sunroof * 12 Inch Touchscreen w/Navigation * Harmon Kardon 19 Speaker Sound System * Heated & Ventilated Leather Seating * 22 Inch Rims * Power Running Boards * Remote Start & Heated Steering Wheel * Anti-Spin Rear Differential * Apple Car play & Android Auto * Power Adjustable Pedals * Trailer Hitch * Black Side Steps * Tonneau Cover * Sport Performance Hood * Spray-In Bedliner * Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Path Detection * Bed Utility Group w/Deployable Bed Step * Comfort & Convenience Group w/Heated Rear Seats & Wireless Charging *
