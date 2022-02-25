2021 RAM 1500

$94,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 1 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,107 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Billet Silver Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Requires Subscription Multi-Function Tailgate WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Thermal Rear Axle COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior NIGHT EDITION -inc: Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Black Exterior Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Tow Hoo... BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Running Lights Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Aluminum Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audi... TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim Front collision mitigation BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Deployable Bed Step

