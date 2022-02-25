Menu
2021 RAM 1500

12,107 KM

$94,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Limited | Sunroof | RamBox | Split Tailgate | Adaptive Cruise

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

12,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 260030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,107 KM

Vehicle Description

New inventory shortages got you down? Don't worry - we have you covered! This super low KM 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in ultra luxurious Limited trim just arrived with all the features you can't get at the Ram dealer! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: remote start, heated wood trimmed steering wheel, massive 12 inch touchscreen w/navigation, power running boards, power tailgate, heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring w/cross path detection and forward collision warning.Plus as an added bonus, this stunning truck has the following extra options: * Protection Group w/Skid Plates ($250) * Technology Group w/Head Up Display ($1595) * Bed Utility Group ($500) * Night Edition Package w/22 Inch Black Rims, Performance Hood, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover ($3695) * Level 1 Group w/Rear Ventilated Seats, Lane Departure System, Parallel Park Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control ($3595) * 3.92 Axle Ratio ($175) * Anti-Spin Rear Differential ($595) * 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine ($3900) * Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors ($525) * Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof ($1695) * Multi Function Split Tailgate ($1095) * 124 Liter Fuel Tank ($495) * RamBox Cargo Management System ($1295) * Trailer Hitch & Trailer Brake Controller ($890)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
Multi-Function Tailgate
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Thermal Rear Axle
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Black Exterior Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Tow Hoo...
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Running Lights Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Aluminum Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audi...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
Front collision mitigation
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Deployable Bed Step

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

