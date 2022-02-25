$94,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2021 RAM 1500
Limited | Sunroof | RamBox | Split Tailgate | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$94,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8285172
- Stock #: 260030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,107 KM
Vehicle Description
New inventory shortages got you down? Don't worry - we have you covered! This super low KM 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in ultra luxurious Limited trim just arrived with all the features you can't get at the Ram dealer! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of standard features including: remote start, heated wood trimmed steering wheel, massive 12 inch touchscreen w/navigation, power running boards, power tailgate, heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring w/cross path detection and forward collision warning.Plus as an added bonus, this stunning truck has the following extra options: * Protection Group w/Skid Plates ($250) * Technology Group w/Head Up Display ($1595) * Bed Utility Group ($500) * Night Edition Package w/22 Inch Black Rims, Performance Hood, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover ($3695) * Level 1 Group w/Rear Ventilated Seats, Lane Departure System, Parallel Park Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control ($3595) * 3.92 Axle Ratio ($175) * Anti-Spin Rear Differential ($595) * 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine ($3900) * Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors ($525) * Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof ($1695) * Multi Function Split Tailgate ($1095) * 124 Liter Fuel Tank ($495) * RamBox Cargo Management System ($1295) * Trailer Hitch & Trailer Brake Controller ($890)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.