2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8361423

8361423 Stock #: P10289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Indigo Blue/Light Frost

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 19,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps INDIGO BLUE/LIGHT FROST PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Multi-Function Tailgate LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator 18" Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display LED CHMSL Lamp Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim Front collision mitigation BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Deployable Bed Step

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.