$64,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel | No Accidents | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$64,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9046147
- Stock #: P10478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,538 KM
Vehicle Description
* Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * 8.4'' Touchscreen With Uconnect * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * Rear Power Sliding Window * Apple CarPlay * Google Android Auto * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Bucket Seats * Push Start * Keyless Entry * USB Port * 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio * 6 Speakers * Trailer Sway Dampening * 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins * 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio * 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.