2021 RAM 1500

25,538 KM

Details Description Features

$64,980

+ tax & licensing
$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

25,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046147
  • Stock #: P10478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,538 KM

Vehicle Description

* Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * 8.4'' Touchscreen With Uconnect * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * Rear Power Sliding Window * Apple CarPlay * Google Android Auto * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Bucket Seats * Push Start * Keyless Entry * USB Port * 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio * 6 Speakers * Trailer Sway Dampening * 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins * 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio * 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 8.4" Touchscreen USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay Capable
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Power Adjustable Pedals Heated Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity ...
WHEELS: 18" X 8" GLOSS BLACK (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

