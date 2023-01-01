Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

75,447 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,447KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7TT5MS552090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10460
  • Mileage 75,447 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL - 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Escape SEL - 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 77,579 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - 6.6 litre Diesel, Leather Seating, Bed Liner, MultiPro Tailgate, 20 Wheels for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - 6.6 litre Diesel, Leather Seating, Bed Liner, MultiPro Tailgate, 20 Wheels 12,500 KM $91,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - 4WD, 19 Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - 4WD, 19 Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio 101,059 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic