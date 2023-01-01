$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,447KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7TT5MS552090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P10460
- Mileage 75,447 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2019 Ford Escape SEL - 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 77,579 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - 6.6 litre Diesel, Leather Seating, Bed Liner, MultiPro Tailgate, 20 Wheels 12,500 KM $91,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - 4WD, 19 Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Satellite Radio 101,059 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Call Dealer
877-884-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2021 RAM 1500 Classic