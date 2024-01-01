$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT CREW CAB 6-PASSENGER!! - 5.0in Screen!!
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT CREW CAB 6-PASSENGER!! - 5.0in Screen!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,250KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7LT6MG614961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10221WAV
- Mileage 78,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** RED PEARL RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT CREW CAB *** 5.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, SIRIUSXM, 20.0 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS!! *** Introducing the 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4- a masterful blend of timeless design, powerful performance, and exceptional versatility. Built for those who demand rugged reliability and refined comfort, this truck is engineered to excel in every scenario, from demanding job sites to weekend adventures. The RAM 1500 Classic SLT commands attention with its bold and assertive exterior. Featuring a distinctive grille, robust body lines, and striking chrome accents, this truck showcases a blend of traditional strength and modern style. Its commanding presence is matched by a spacious and well-appointed interior designed for comfort and convenience. Inside the Crew Cab, You'll find features such as a 5.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......AM/FM Radio......BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY......SIRIUSXM......Compass......ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera......Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL......4-Pin Wiring Harness......ENGINE BLOCK HEATER......Automatic Headlamps......Power Windows......SECOND-ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE BINS......Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat......6-PASSENGER SEATING......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholder......BEDLINER......5.7L HEMI V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission......20 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS w/ ROVELO TIRES!!
This truck comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 78,250 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This truck comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 78,250 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) -inc: 17\" Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 20\" X 8.0\" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT - Htd/Vent Lthr, 12in Scrn, Rmt Strt! 79,500 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION - Htd Seats & Wheel!! 23,500 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8.4in Screen, Rmt Strt! 12,750 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 RAM 1500 Classic