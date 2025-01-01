Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

117,013 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

13188473

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,013KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS546500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

