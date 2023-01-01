Menu
2021 RAM 2500

18,000 KM

Details Description

$82,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
Power Wagon 75th Anniversary w/ 12-Inch Screen, A/C Seats!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546305
  • Stock #: GT9120
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ4MG576944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT9120
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED & PRISTINE!! OFFROAD POWER WAGON 75 YEARS TRIBUTE!! *** FRONT & REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS + SWAY BAR DISCONNECT + UNDERBODY SKID PLATES!! *** 12-INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! FULL HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER INTERIOR w/ HEATED REAR SEATS! FACTORY REMOTE START! *** FULLY LOADED w/ every option box ticked!! The 75th Anniversary Tribute takes an already very special truck in the Power Wagon, and adds to it a host of commemorative touches. '75 Years of Service' commemorative dash plate with production number......75th Anniversary Embossed Seats......Mountain Brown Leather Interior......Special 75th Edition Matte Black Exterior Badging......Commemorative Centre Console......Finished in eye catching FLAME RED......Equipped with a POWER SUNROOF......uConnect 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN w/ NAVIGATION......Apple Carplay & Android Auto Connectivity......TRU-LOK FRONT & REAR LOCKING OFFROAD AXLES......Anti-Roll Bar w/ SWAY BAR DISCONNECT......Front ELECTRIC WINCH......Tow Hooks......UNDERBODY SKID PROTECTION & SIDE ROCK RAILS......LED Headlights & Fog Lights......Clearance Lights......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED FRONT SEATS......HEATED REAR SEATS......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seats......POWER FOLDING TOW MIRRORS......HARMON/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO w/ Subwoofer......360 Camera......Rear-View Camera......DIGITAL REAR-VIEW MIRROR......Deployable Body Step......SPRAY IN BED LINER......TONNEAU COVER......Dual-Zone Climate Control......OFF-ROAD INFORMATION PAGES......Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start......POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW......FACTORY REMOTE START......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Emergency Braking......Hill Decent Control......Adaptive Steering......4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO......Traction & Stability Control......8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION......6.4L HEMI V8......Factory Tow Package w/ Wiring......Trailer Reverse Safety Package......Optional All-Terrain Upgraded Wheel & Tire Package.

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Ram 2500 Power Wagon comes with All Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, custom fit mats, and the balance of FACTORY RAM WARRANTY! Only 18,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $82,800 with financing and extended warranty options available!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

