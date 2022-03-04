Menu
2021 RAM 2500

30,000 KM

Details Description

$92,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

**LIFTED, 12 inch SCREEN, CUSTOM LEATHER, AS NEW!!! **

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

30,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8472354
  • Stock #: DT7029
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL6MG556654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT7029
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED CUMMINS 'LEVEL 2' NIGHT EDITION! *** $25,000 IN UPGRADES! RED LEATHER & LIFT KIT!! *** 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN + LOCKING REAR DIFF + SNOW PLOW PREP PKG + TECHNOLOGY PKG!!! *** Black/ Red interior package with matching exterior badging......super sharp rig!! No ink spared in filling out this order sheet... $25,000 in factory and aftermarket upgrades optioned starting with the must-have 6.7L Cummins Diesel Engine. One of the sharpest trucks on the road, modern tech spec'd, and all the work equipment spec'd as well! Just arrived... Please contact us for information including full option list, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This 2021 Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 160,000 KM DODGE WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather Rubber mats. Only 30,000 kilometers, exceptional condition and style! Now sale priced at just $92,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

