Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 RAM 2500
Lifted Night Edition - Sunroof, Nav, 12in Scrn, Offroad Pkg!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899258
- Stock #: DT8364
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL1MG506888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT8364
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
This Ram 2500 Night Edition comes with all original books and manuals, balance of Factory 5 YEAR CUMMINS WARRANTY, and custom fitted all weather mats! Yes, ONLY 60,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $79,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5