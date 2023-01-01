Menu
2021 RAM 2500

60,000 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 2500

2021 RAM 2500

Lifted Night Edition - Sunroof, Nav, 12in Scrn, Offroad Pkg!!

2021 RAM 2500

Lifted Night Edition - Sunroof, Nav, 12in Scrn, Offroad Pkg!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9899258
  Stock #: DT8364
  VIN: 3C6UR5DL1MG506888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8364
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FACTORY OFFROAD PACKAGE + ADDITIONAL LIFT! *** NIGHT EDITION SPORT, SUNROOF, 12 INCH SCREEN, NAGIVATION!! *** 850 FT-LB OF TORQUE IN THIS CUMMINS MONSTER!!!! *** Huge money invested... More than $30,000 in factory options and aftermarket upgrades! Heated bucket seats w/ sport console......Heated Steering Wheel......Factory Remote Start......Colour matched billeted fender flares, front grille, handles......Blackout Badging......Spray-in Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Deep Tinted Windows......Matte Black Step Bars......LIFT KIT in addition to factory Off Road Package......12-Inch Multimedia Touchscreen......Alpine Premium Audio System......Double 220A Alternators......Navigation Package......5th Wheel Prep Package......Level 2 Package including Android Auto & Apple Carplay......Power Sliding Rear Window......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Power Adjustable Pedals......Push Button Start......360 Surround View Camera......Wifi Compatible......Dual Climate Control......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......6.7L Inline 6 Cummins Diesel Engine......Fog Lights......Factory Tow Package w/ Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Factory Exhaust / Jake Brake......and Optional available (pictured) 20 Inch Fuel Wheel & All Terrain Tire Package.

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Ram 2500 Night Edition comes with all original books and manuals, balance of Factory 5 YEAR CUMMINS WARRANTY, and custom fitted all weather mats! Yes, ONLY 60,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $79,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
