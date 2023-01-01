2021 RAM 2500

$79,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899258

9899258 Stock #: DT8364

DT8364 VIN: 3C6UR5DL1MG506888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DT8364

Mileage 60,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.