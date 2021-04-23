Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM Cargo Van

76 KM

Details Description Features

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2021 RAM Cargo Van

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster W/Back-Up Camera & Power Seat *Like New*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster W/Back-Up Camera & Power Seat *Like New*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 7001957
  2. 7001957
  3. 7001957
  4. 7001957
  5. 7001957
Contact Seller

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

76KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7001957
  • Stock #: 254980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 76 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a cargo van but can't find a new one? Well here it is: this virtually brand new, 2021 Ram 2500 ProMaster High Roof is as close to brand new as possible! You get desirable features such as: Bluetooth, back-up camera, power driver's seat, heated mirrors and cruise control!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
220-Amp Alternator
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Ambient LED Interior Lighting Fog Lamps Cargo Net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2018 Audi Q5 PROGRES...
 35,456 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic
2021 RAM Cargo Van P...
 76 KM
$52,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,861 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory