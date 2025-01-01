Menu
Account
Sign In
NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025! This meticulously cared for 2021 Ranger 621FS is the ultimate big-water multi-species fishing rig, combining high-performance power, top-tier electronics, and professional-grade features. Built for serious anglers who demand both comfort and capability, this package includes a matching RangerTrail tandem-axle trailer, powerful Mercury engines, premium electronics, and the industrys most respected trolling motor. Power & Performance: Main Engine: Mercury 300HP ProXS V8 FourStroke High-output power and lightning-fast throttle response Excellent fuel economy with superior top-end speed Hydraulic steering and stainless steel propeller Kicker Motor: Mercury 15HP ProKicker FourStroke Ideal for precision trolling Electric start and power tilt Integrated control linkage for convenience Hull & Construction: Length: 218" Beam: 100" Hull Material: Fiberglass – Ranger’s proprietary high-performance resin-infused composite Livewells: Dual aerated livewells with timers and recirculation Storage: Massive dry storage compartments throughout, including rod lockers Fuel Capacity: 56 gallons – ample for long runs on big water Seating: Premium marine-grade seats with adjustable mounts and fold-down rear jump seats Electronics & Trolling System: Trolling Motor: Minn Kota Terrova 112lb thrust, 36V with i-Pilot Spot-Lock GPS anchoring Wireless remote control Digital Maximizer for extended battery life Fish Finders/GPS: Two Lowrance HDS 9 Units Touchscreen displays High-definition sonar including StructureScan and DownScan Imaging Full GPS chart plotting with detailed lake maps Networking capabilities for shared data between screens Trailer: RangerTrail Tandem-Axle Trailer Custom color-matched paint Swing-away tongue for easier storage Integrated bow step for easy access Disc brakes and vault hubs LED lighting and spare tire included Road-ready and designed to fit the hull perfectly for safe towing Additional Features: Onboard battery charger (3-bank) Flush-mounted controls and gauges Walk-through windshield for protection in rough conditions Custom-fit Ranger boat cover included Ample in-deck and side storage for gear, rods, and tackle Non-skid casting decks and premium carpeted floors Condition: This 2021 Ranger 621FS is in exceptional condition – freshwater use only and meticulously maintained. It’s fully rigged and tournament-ready, whether youre chasing walleye, musky, or salmon. Known for its unmatched ride and stability in rough water, the 621FS is one of Ranger’s flagship deep-V hulls. Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2021 Ranger 621FS

Details Description

$149,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ranger 621FS

300HP PROXS / 15HP KICKER - ELECTRONICS

Watch This Vehicle
12805999

2021 Ranger 621FS

300HP PROXS / 15HP KICKER - ELECTRONICS

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 12805999
  2. 12805999
  3. 12805999
  4. 12805999
  5. 12805999
Contact Seller

$149,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!

This meticulously cared for 2021 Ranger 621FS is the ultimate big-water multi-species fishing rig, combining high-performance power, top-tier electronics, and professional-grade features. Built for serious anglers who demand both comfort and capability, this package includes a matching RangerTrail tandem-axle trailer, powerful Mercury engines, premium electronics, and the industry's most respected trolling motor.



Power & Performance:

Main Engine: Mercury 300HP ProXS V8 FourStroke

High-output power and lightning-fast throttle response

Excellent fuel economy with superior top-end speed

Hydraulic steering and stainless steel propeller

Kicker Motor: Mercury 15HP ProKicker FourStroke

Ideal for precision trolling

Electric start and power tilt

Integrated control linkage for convenience



Hull & Construction:

Length: 21'8"

Beam: 100"

Hull Material: Fiberglass – Ranger’s proprietary high-performance resin-infused composite

Livewells: Dual aerated livewells with timers and recirculation

Storage: Massive dry storage compartments throughout, including rod lockers

Fuel Capacity: 56 gallons – ample for long runs on big water

Seating: Premium marine-grade seats with adjustable mounts and fold-down rear jump seats



Electronics & Trolling System:

Trolling Motor: Minn Kota Terrova 112lb thrust, 36V with i-Pilot

Spot-Lock GPS anchoring

Wireless remote control

Digital Maximizer for extended battery life

Fish Finders/GPS:

Two Lowrance HDS 9 Units

Touchscreen displays

High-definition sonar including StructureScan and DownScan Imaging

Full GPS chart plotting with detailed lake maps

Networking capabilities for shared data between screens



Trailer:

RangerTrail Tandem-Axle Trailer

Custom color-matched paint

Swing-away tongue for easier storage

Integrated bow step for easy access

Disc brakes and vault hubs

LED lighting and spare tire included

Road-ready and designed to fit the hull perfectly for safe towing



Additional Features:

Onboard battery charger (3-bank)

Flush-mounted controls and gauges

Walk-through windshield for protection in rough conditions

Custom-fit Ranger boat cover included

Ample in-deck and side storage for gear, rods, and tackle

Non-skid casting decks and premium carpeted floors



Condition:

This 2021 Ranger 621FS is in exceptional condition – freshwater use only and meticulously maintained. It’s fully rigged and tournament-ready, whether you're chasing walleye, musky, or salmon. Known for its unmatched ride and stability in rough water, the 621FS is one of Ranger’s flagship deep-V hulls.



Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025!

Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.

Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST

Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211

Category: Used Boat

Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 90,990 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD 24,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD 65,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$149,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carvista

877-245-5756

2021 Ranger 621FS