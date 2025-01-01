$149,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ranger 621FS
300HP PROXS / 15HP KICKER - ELECTRONICS
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
This meticulously cared for 2021 Ranger 621FS is the ultimate big-water multi-species fishing rig, combining high-performance power, top-tier electronics, and professional-grade features. Built for serious anglers who demand both comfort and capability, this package includes a matching RangerTrail tandem-axle trailer, powerful Mercury engines, premium electronics, and the industry's most respected trolling motor.
Power & Performance:
Main Engine: Mercury 300HP ProXS V8 FourStroke
High-output power and lightning-fast throttle response
Excellent fuel economy with superior top-end speed
Hydraulic steering and stainless steel propeller
Kicker Motor: Mercury 15HP ProKicker FourStroke
Ideal for precision trolling
Electric start and power tilt
Integrated control linkage for convenience
Hull & Construction:
Length: 21'8"
Beam: 100"
Hull Material: Fiberglass – Ranger’s proprietary high-performance resin-infused composite
Livewells: Dual aerated livewells with timers and recirculation
Storage: Massive dry storage compartments throughout, including rod lockers
Fuel Capacity: 56 gallons – ample for long runs on big water
Seating: Premium marine-grade seats with adjustable mounts and fold-down rear jump seats
Electronics & Trolling System:
Trolling Motor: Minn Kota Terrova 112lb thrust, 36V with i-Pilot
Spot-Lock GPS anchoring
Wireless remote control
Digital Maximizer for extended battery life
Fish Finders/GPS:
Two Lowrance HDS 9 Units
Touchscreen displays
High-definition sonar including StructureScan and DownScan Imaging
Full GPS chart plotting with detailed lake maps
Networking capabilities for shared data between screens
Trailer:
RangerTrail Tandem-Axle Trailer
Custom color-matched paint
Swing-away tongue for easier storage
Integrated bow step for easy access
Disc brakes and vault hubs
LED lighting and spare tire included
Road-ready and designed to fit the hull perfectly for safe towing
Additional Features:
Onboard battery charger (3-bank)
Flush-mounted controls and gauges
Walk-through windshield for protection in rough conditions
Custom-fit Ranger boat cover included
Ample in-deck and side storage for gear, rods, and tackle
Non-skid casting decks and premium carpeted floors
Condition:
This 2021 Ranger 621FS is in exceptional condition – freshwater use only and meticulously maintained. It’s fully rigged and tournament-ready, whether you're chasing walleye, musky, or salmon. Known for its unmatched ride and stability in rough water, the 621FS is one of Ranger’s flagship deep-V hulls.
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025!
Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
