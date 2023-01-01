Menu
2021 Segway Snarler

5,000 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

AT6 LX - Winch, 4WD, Bank Repo Sale!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

5,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10424193
  • Stock #: SCV8580C
  • VIN: H0MAAPXC4M8000762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV8580C
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BANK REPOSSESION SALE! *** BLOWOUT PRICED, FINANCING AVAILABLE *** AT6 LX 4WD W/ FRONT WINCH INCLUDED *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: THIS ATV IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF THE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION ON A STRICTLY AS-IS BASIS. THE BUYER WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO TEST DRIVE PRIOR TO FINALIZING THEIR PURCHASE.




Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
