2021 SOUTHLAND Royal Cargo LTV 7' x 16' (+2') x 86" Cargo Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 7 000 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 866 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, 40th ANNIVERSARY EDITION!, AUTOQUEST TRAILERS IS PROUDLY CARRYING SOUTHLAND TRAILERS THAT ARE BUILT IN CANADA, BY CANADIANS FOR THE CANADIAN CLIMATE! Brand new 2021 Southland Royal Cargo LTV 7' x 16' (+2 V-Nose) x 86" High Enclosed Cargo Trailer with a 1800 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door! Pulls easily behind a half-ton and big enough to fit most quads, motorcycles or contractors tools! The LTV has a payload of 5086 lbs and features an interior height of 86", a full tube frame with a one piece aluminum roof, screwless exterior sides, Tandem 3500 lb axles with Electric brakes, Nitrogen Filled Radial tires and a full 2' V-Nose for that extra-long cargo and aerodynamics! The LTV is truly a GREAT mix of Quality and Value! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 7000 lbs - Dry Weight: 970 kg / 2134 lbs - Payload: 4866 lbs - Main Frame Tubing: 4"x 2" - All Aluminum one piece roof - Axle: Tandem 3500 lb axleswith Electric brakes on both axles - 205/D15 C Nitrogen filled Radial Tires on Black Steel Rims - Jack: 2000 lb Top Crank - Overall Length: 18 - Overall Width: 8.5 - Overall Height: 108" - Interior Length: 187.20" - Interior Width: 81" - Interior Height: 86" - Rear Door Width: 72" - Rear Door Height: 80" - Side access RV Style Door - Full Tube Frame - Screwless Exterior Sides - Spare tires, locks & accessories sold separately - 3 Year Warranty! MAG WHEEL UPGRADE AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $500 plus tax! Some trailers may be shown with optional upgrades, extra costs may apply - see dealer for details! $9,488 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Lease to OWN for only $297/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
