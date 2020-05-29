2021 Stealth 7' x 16' V-Nose Cargo Trailer

+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 6 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 765 LBS, BARN DOORS, QUEST EDITION!, Brand new factory direct 2021 Stealth Quest Edition 7 x 16 x 78" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! Delivering a payload of 4 765 lbs this Quest has enough space to haul all of your taller toys in style with its 7 interior height and has Rear Barn Doors for easy loading, Aluminum Screwless Exterior sides (GREAT for decals), Translucent Roof Upgrade, Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 30" Sloped V-Nose, tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 225 lbs - Payload: 4 765 lbs - Rear Barn Doors - Blackout Trim Package - 0.030 Aluminum Screwless Exterior Sides - Translucent Roof Upgrade - 30" Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric brakes on both axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug, Breakaway Box, Battery & Switch - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Steel Wheels - 2" x 5" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 16" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - Plastic Flo-Thru Vents - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 32" x 68" Side Access Door with RV Latch & Barlock - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! $9,388 plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. Lease to own for $277/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC with a 10% Buyout TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
