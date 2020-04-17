Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Stealth 8.5' x 16' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Stealth 8.5' x 16' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

  1. 4881918
  2. 4881918
  3. 4881918
  4. 4881918
  5. 4881918
  6. 4881918
  7. 4881918
  8. 4881918
  9. 4881918
  10. 4881918
  11. 4881918
  12. 4881918
  13. 4881918
  14. 4881918
  15. 4881918
  16. 4881918
  17. 4881918
  18. 4881918
  19. 4881918
  20. 4881918
  21. 4881918
  22. 4881918
  23. 4881918
  24. 4881918
  25. 4881918
  26. 4881918
  27. 4881918
  28. 4881918
  29. 4881918
Contact Seller

$11,188

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881918
  • Stock #: NP2095
Exterior Colour
Charbon

GVWR: 6 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 265 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, Brand new factory direct 2021 Stealth Titan 8.5 x 16 x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! This Titan comes in a sleek Metallic Charcoal with Stealths BLACKOUT PACKAGE including all-black Exterior Trim, Fenders, Wheels, Stoneguard and Door Hardware! Delivering a payload of 4 265 lbs this Titan has enough space to haul all of your taller toys in style with its 7 interior height and has a 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Aluminum Screwless Exterior sides (GREAT for decals), Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 36" Sloped V-Nose, tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Black Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 725 lbs - Payload: 4 265 lbs - 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door with transition flap - 0.030 Aluminum Screwless Exterior Sides - Seamless Aluminum Flat Top Roof - 36" Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric brakes on both axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug, Breakaway Box, Battery & Switch - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Black Steel Wheels - Blackout Package: Black Exterior Trim, Black Fenders, Black Stoneguard and Black Hardware - 2" x 6" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 16" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - Plastic Flo-Thru Vents - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 48" x 78" Side Access Door with Barlock and RV Latch - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! $11,188 plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. Lease to own for $349/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoQuest Auto Sales

2018 Used RC 6' x 12...
 0 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic
2021 Stealth 6' x 12...
 0 KM
$5,600 + tax & lic
2021 Stealth 8.5' x ...
 0 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-253-XXXX

(click to show)

204-253-2886

Send A Message