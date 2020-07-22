Menu
2021 Stealth Cargo Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

AutoQuest Auto Sales

204-253-2886

6' x 12' V-Nose

6' x 12' V-Nose

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5416967
  Stock #: NP2208

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GVWR: 2 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 1 810 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, Brand new factory direct 2021 Stealth Mustang 6 x 12 x 72" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! This Mustang comes in a sleek Black including a Blackout Trim Package! Delivering a payload of 1 810 lbs this Mustang is roomy enough to Load up with Furniture, Toys, Tools & Lumbar with its 6 interior height and a 1 500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 24" Sloped V-Nose, A Single 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axle, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 2 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 1 180 lbs - Payload: 1 810 lbs - 1500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Door with Transition Flap - 0.024 Aluminum Screwed Exterior Sides - Seamless Aluminum Flat Top Roof - 24" Sloped V-Nose - 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axle with 4" drop - 2" Coupler with A-frame and 4-way plug - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Steel Wheels - 2" x 3" Tube Steel Main Rails - 24" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 24" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - All LED lights - Frame for Roof Vent - 12v. Interior Lights - 32" x 68" Side Access Door with Barlock & Aluminum Door Holdback - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! $5, 600 plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. Lease to own for $170/month (taxes in) over 48 months with a 10% Buyout *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

