2021 Subaru Forester

Immobilizer

Driver Information Centre

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer

Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat

8-Way Driver Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Analog Appearance

Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing front seats w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints