With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2021 Subaru Forester

36,310 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Coming Soon

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Coming Soon

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,310KM
VIN JF2SKEFC3MH531204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,310 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer DI -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control, active valve control system, SI-drive and auto start stop
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, paddle shifters and X-mode

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" x 7" Machined High-Gloss Alum Alloy

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing front seats w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/6.5" Display -inc: 6.5" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, front and rear dual USB port/iP...

Additional Features

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
normal and manual mode
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
remote lock/unlock
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer
remote start/stop
remote horn/lights
remote vehicle locator
vehicle health report
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (free 3-month subscription included)
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
remote destination (free 3-year trail subscription included)
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing front seats w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints
front and rear dual USB port/iPod control
auxiliary audio input (audio source in centre console)
illuminated steering wheel-integrated audio controls
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and streaming audio
6-speakers and Subaru STARLINK connected services: automatic collision notification
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/6.5" Display -inc: 6.5" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display
paddle shifters and X-mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

