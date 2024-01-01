$34,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback
Outdoor XT| Leather/Carplay/1 Owner/0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$34,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 176285
- Mileage 43,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Outdoor XT| EYESIGHT, Leather, Sunroof, Carplay/Android Auto, Power Heated Seats, Rear heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cam/Front Cam, Full Size Spare, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Power Tailgate, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Mitigation, One Owner, Great Service Records, NO ACCIDENTS.
WHAT WE THINK - This 2021 Subaru Outback blends rugged versatility with modern comfort. Its legendary symmetrical all-wheel drive and impressive ground clearance make it perfect for adventures,(like surviving Winnipeg potholes) while the spacious interior, advanced safety features, and user-friendly tech ensure a smooth, secure ride for everyday drives.
WHAT WE LIKE - Can tow 3500lbs, New Design is Stunning, Integrated factory cross bars are a nice touch, Great all-around Winnipeg vehicle,
COMPARABLE TO - Subaru Forester, Honda Passport, Cherokee Trailhawk, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge,
TRIM SPECIFIC FEATURES - Front Camera, Dual Mode X-MODE, Full size spare tire,
UNIQUE TO THIS MODEL - All-Weather Floor Matts, Rear Cargo Cover, Rear Cargo Liner, Power Train Warranty until May 2026 or 100k kms, Factory Installed Hitch, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Carfax,
OUR VERDICT - With its crossbars, hitch and towing capacity(3500lbs)the Outback's versatility can't be denied. And if your looking for a true adventure seeker of a vehicle with all the latest tech and safety features, then we think you'd be hard pressed to find something better than the Outdoor XT Trim.
