2021 Subaru Outback

43,721 KM

43,721 KM

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
43,721KM
VIN 4S4BTHKD0M3176285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 176285
  • Mileage 43,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Outdoor XT| EYESIGHT, Leather, Sunroof, Carplay/Android Auto, Power Heated Seats, Rear heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cam/Front Cam, Full Size Spare, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Power Tailgate, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Mitigation, One Owner, Great Service Records, NO ACCIDENTS.

WHAT WE THINK - This 2021 Subaru Outback blends rugged versatility with modern comfort. Its legendary symmetrical all-wheel drive and impressive ground clearance make it perfect for adventures,(like surviving Winnipeg potholes) while the spacious interior, advanced safety features, and user-friendly tech ensure a smooth, secure ride for everyday drives.

WHAT WE LIKE - Can tow 3500lbs, New Design is Stunning, Integrated factory cross bars are a nice touch, Great all-around Winnipeg vehicle,

COMPARABLE TO - Subaru Forester, Honda Passport, Cherokee Trailhawk, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge,

TRIM SPECIFIC FEATURES - Front Camera, Dual Mode X-MODE, Full size spare tire,

UNIQUE TO THIS MODEL - All-Weather Floor Matts, Rear Cargo Cover, Rear Cargo Liner, Power Train Warranty until May 2026 or 100k kms, Factory Installed Hitch, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Carfax,

OUR VERDICT - With its crossbars, hitch and towing capacity(3500lbs)the Outback's versatility can't be denied. And if your looking for a true adventure seeker of a vehicle with all the latest tech and safety features, then we think you'd be hard pressed to find something better than the Outdoor XT Trim.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

