2021 Subaru Outback

Listing ID: 9206401

9206401 Stock #: F4RMHJ

F4RMHJ VIN: 4S4BTDEC1M3201576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,057 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs) Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, 8-speed manual mode, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, direct-injection and auto start stop Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Roof Rack tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 225/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 17" x 7" Blk & Machined Finish Alum Alloy Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Delay Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat, 3 stage heat settings and whiplash-reducing w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Centring Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid and roof mount antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

