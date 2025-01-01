Menu
The 2021 Subaru WRX STI Sport-Tech is more than just a car, its a statement. For those who seek adrenaline-pumping performance and a driving experience that thrills at every turn, this vehicle delivers in spades. The combination of a turbocharged 2.5-liter BOXER engine, manual transmission, and Subarus renowned all-wheel-drive system ensures a deep connection with the road, be it carving through mountain roads or navigating urban streets.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2021 SUBARU WRX STI SPORT-TECH</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver Seat</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Vehicle Dynamics Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Driver Controlled Center Differential</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</li> <li>Manual Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2021 SUBARU WRX please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Subaru WRX

48,750 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru WRX

STI SPORT-TECH- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, SUN ROOF, BIG WING!

12202084

2021 Subaru WRX

STI SPORT-TECH- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, SUN ROOF, BIG WING!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,750KM
VIN JF1VA2W64M9812757

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,750 KM

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Subaru WRX