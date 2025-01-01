$44,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru WRX
STI SPORT-TECH- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, SUN ROOF, BIG WING!
2021 Subaru WRX
STI SPORT-TECH- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, SUN ROOF, BIG WING!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1VA2W64M9812757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Subaru WRX STI Sport-Tech is more than just a car, it's a statement. For those who seek adrenaline-pumping performance and a driving experience that thrills at every turn, this vehicle delivers in spades. The combination of a turbocharged 2.5-liter BOXER engine, manual transmission, and Subaru's renowned all-wheel-drive system ensures a deep connection with the road, be it carving through mountain roads or navigating urban streets.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 SUBARU WRX STI SPORT-TECH
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 SUBARU WRX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2021 SUBARU WRX STI SPORT-TECH
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
- Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Vehicle Dynamics Control
- Traction Control
- Driver Controlled Center Differential
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Manual Transmission
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 SUBARU WRX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature w/Diesel - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD & VNTD LTHR, SUNROOF, WINTER TIRES! 60,000 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3 45 Komfort AWD - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD LTHR SEATS, SUNROOF!! 45,250 KM $27,726 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS & WHEEL, RMT STRT, SAFETY PKG! 119,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 Subaru WRX