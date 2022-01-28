Menu
2021 Subaru WRX

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

PREMIUM SPORT 6M WRX AWD AS NEW 3,000k!!!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

3,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8252421
  Stock #: SCV6645
  VIN: JF1VA1D60M9816768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # SCV6645
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** AS NEW WRX PREMIUM SPORT AWD 6M!! ** just like NEW out of the showroom!! Gorgeous Crystal Pearl White exterior over Black / Charcoal interior with embroidered Red accent stitching!! Dark tint with smoked rear hatch deflector, matching window deflectors, sun roof, air induction hood, STI fender flared vents, machined satin deluxe alloys, rear spoiler, dual exhaust. Loaded with all of the features including heated seats, rear back up camera, and turbo charged paired up to a 6 speed Manual makes this car 'fast!!' Super handling, Subaru ALL WHEEL DRIVE traction and performance!! SUPER SHARP WITH ALL THE LOOKS!! THIS IS A CONTENDER!! as brand new with only 3.000 k, now only $45,800!!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

