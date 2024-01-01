Menu
AWD Outdoor 2.5L w-EyeSight| Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, X-Mode, Push Start, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Tonneau/privacy cover, One Owner, Clean Title WHAT WE THINK - This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek combines off road versatility with modern technology. Its unique symmetrical all-wheel drive and impressive ground clearance for this class make it fit for light off-roading. Also the updated interior, and advanced safety features make it a secure ride for anyone. WHAT WE LIKE - X-Mode, New Interior looks great, Superb all-around vehicle, top notch fuel economy and AWD System, COMPARABLE TO - Honda HR-V, Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-30 UNIQUE TO THIS MODEL - Tonneau Cover, Front Camera OUR VERDICT - This Subaru Crosstreks versatility cant be denied. With its ability to be reliable and incredibly fuel efficient to its X-MODE off road capabilities your looking at a vehicle that challenges the narrative on what a compact SUVs can be. We love the well rounded nature of this vehicle and think its a stand-out for Winnipeggers in general.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

77,212 KM

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L| Leather/Front Cam/Clean Title!

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor 2.5L| Leather/Front Cam/Clean Title!

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,212KM
VIN JF2GTHSC8MH315438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 315438
  • Mileage 77,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek