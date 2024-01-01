$26,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor 2.5L| Leather/Front Cam/Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 315438
- Mileage 77,212 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Outdoor 2.5L w-EyeSight| Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, X-Mode, Push Start, Comfort Access, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Tonneau/privacy cover, One Owner, Clean Title
WHAT WE THINK - This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek combines off road versatility with modern technology. Its unique symmetrical all-wheel drive and impressive ground clearance for this class make it fit for light off-roading. Also the updated interior, and advanced safety features make it a secure ride for anyone.
WHAT WE LIKE - X-Mode, New Interior looks great, Superb all-around vehicle, top notch fuel economy and AWD System,
COMPARABLE TO - Honda HR-V, Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-30
UNIQUE TO THIS MODEL - Tonneau Cover, Front Camera
OUR VERDICT - This Subaru Crosstrek's versatility cant be denied. With its ability to be reliable and incredibly fuel efficient to its X-MODE off road capabilities your looking at a vehicle that challenges the narrative on what a compact SUVs can be. We love the well rounded nature of this vehicle and think its a stand-out for Winnipeggers in general.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
204-669-1248