Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

38,225 KM

$31,955

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor AWD | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

12453606

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor AWD | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$31,955

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,225KM
VIN JF2GTHSC7MH359298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/60R17
Wheels: 17" x 7" Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls
remote lock/unlock
SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services: Automatic collision notification
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer
remote start/stop
remote horn/lights
remote vehicle locator
vehicle health report
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
remote destination (free 3 year trial subscription included)
Dual-function X-MODE
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE
Radio Data System and dual USB ports
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio service and Travel Link (subscription required)
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$31,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek