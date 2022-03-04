2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$39,899 + taxes & licensing 4 , 8 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8491906

8491906 Stock #: F4GG1B

F4GG1B VIN: JF2GTHSC5MH384023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 4,846 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.70 Axle Ratio 63 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.5L 16V DOHC DI I4 -inc: Subaru Boxer Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, dual-function X-MODE, auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE GVWR: 1,985 kgs (4,376 lbs) 203# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Tires: 225/60R17 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 17" x 7" Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers HD Radio 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), 6 speakers, dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated s... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

