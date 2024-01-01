Menu
No Payments for up to 6 months! Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023 AND 2024! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2021 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX

Details Description

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX

90HP MERC - INC TRAILER

2021 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX

90HP MERC - INC TRAILER

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 87G032
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Boat
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2018 K-Z Sportsmen Fifth Wheel 231RK - REAR LIVING SPACE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 K-Z Sportsmen Fifth Wheel 231RK - REAR LIVING SPACE 0 $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 19BH - BUNKS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 19BH - BUNKS 0 $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Suntracker PartyBarge 75HP WITH TRAILER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Suntracker PartyBarge 75HP WITH TRAILER 0 $46,988 + tax & lic

Email Carvista

